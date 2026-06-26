Nicrocraft Announces FAA Parts Manufacturer Approval for Cessna Twin Exhaust Stacks

Nicrocraft has announced that the Cessna Twin Engine Exhaust Stacks have secured Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The Cessna Twin Exhaust Stacks from Nicrocraft are made with 321 stainless steel that is heat resistant and corrosion resistant.

Part numbers for the newly approved replacement parts are:

The warranty for this part covers unlimited hours for 12 months from the installation date.

This new approval allows for these exhaust stacks to be installed on the following Cessna models:

310R

340

340A

414

414A Chancellor

401A

401B

402A

402B

402C

T310P

T310Q

T310R

Nicrocraft Business Development Manager Jimmy Lockbaum says, “We are excited to add exhaust stacks for Twin Cessna aircraft to our growing portfolio of FAA-PMA products.”

Lockbaum continues, "This addition reinforces our commitment to providing high-quality replacement parts for the general aviation community.”

“We look forward to bringing additional PMA-approved solutions for this aircraft family in the months ahead,” adds Lockbaum.