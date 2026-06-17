AvAir to Open New Warehouse Facility in Dallas to Expand Aftermarket Reach

AvAir recently announced plans to open a new warehouse facility near Dallas-Fort Worth International airport (DFW) to expand its capabilities to provide aftermarket solutions.

The new facility—located in Grapevine, Texas—spans 45,000 square feet and aims to help airlines and maintenance teams keep the inventory they need well stocked.

AvAir is staffing the new facility with a warehouse team as well as dedicated support and sales staff.

AvAir hopes that the new facility will help its teams achieve more efficient distribution and faster delivery around the country, which are key for avoiding and responding to AOG events. As the company already supports 3,100 clients around the globe, the Dallas facility will support both U.S. and international clients.

Key activities that AvAir helps clients with includes:

Buying and selling parts

Exchanging parts

Loaning, leasing or consigning parts

The company’s certifications include:

ISO 9001

AS9120

ASA 100

AvAir COO Tyler Botthof said, “Our customers rely on us to deliver the right inventory solutions quickly and efficiently.”

Botthof added, “Our new Dallas location complements our facilities in Chandler and Dublin, creating a strategically located hub that enhances inventory availability and streamlines distribution to customers worldwide.”