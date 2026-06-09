ACC Aviation Announces Commercial Aircraft Engine Transactions for MROs and Operators in Middle East

ACC Aviation has announced that it has supported several commercial aircraft engine transactions for engine MROs and regional operators in the Middle East.

Working with international MRO partners, ACC Aviation helped to sell and deliver a number of CFM56 series engines to operators with significant fleet requirements.

ACC Aviation highlighted its priorities of:

Identifying, originating and connecting counterparties

Keeping transaction execution timely

Supporting airline operation continuity

This has been increasingly important amid geopolitical tensions and uncertainty that are ongoing.

ACC Aviation Associate Director Tristan Brouard commented, “Engine availability is one of the market’s key pressure points—where access and timing define outcomes.”

Brouard added, “Our role is to bridge that gap, ensuring the right assets are matched to the right counterparties quickly and decisively, even in complex operating environments.”