SkySelect Partners with Armac Systems to Optimize Maintenance Inventory Planning

SkySelect has partnered with Armac Systems to make inventory planning easier for maintenance providers and aviation operators.

SkySelect is a parts procurement platform powered by AI, while Armac Systems specializes in optimizing aviation inventory.

The collaboration involves bringing the two platforms together to create a fully integrated solution for supply chain forecasting and ordering parts and components.

Armac Systems is providing a platform that enables:

Real-time forecasting

Inventory planning and optimization

Purchase requirement generation

In the new solution, SkySelect’s platform takes the data from Armac’s platform to generate:

Procure-to-pay workflows

Dynamic contracting

Market insights

This helps MROs and aviation operators increase working capital by ensuring they stock the exact number of the specific parts they need, achieving shorter lead times and more cash on hand.

Since the new solution offers autonomous procurement and market-driven sourcing, customers are able to automate the process while ensuring they get the best prices and shortest lead times.

By maintaining inventory according to parts demand, maintenance providers can make sure they always have the parts they need and help to reduce the risk of AOG events.

MRO operators and airlines around the globe can start using the integrated SkySelect-Armac solution now.

For existing users, customer success teams can activate the integration through whichever platform they’re using. New customers can enter a joint onboarding program through either company.

SkySelect CEO Erkki Brakmann said, “Armac has built something rare in MRO: a planning engine that airlines and MROs actually trust.”

Brakmann continued, “By combining their predictive intelligence with SkySelect’s market access and autonomous procurement, we are closing the loop on end-to-end optimization.”

“Together, we are helping customers unlock capital from inventory, reduce purchasing costs, and minimize AOG risks,” noted Brakmann.

Armac Systems CEO Micheál Armstrong said, “Our customers have long asked for a seamless bridge between Armac’s inventory recommendations and the actual procurement execution.”

Armstrong added, “SkySelect is the ideal partner to deliver that. Their access to real-time market availability and autonomous procurement capabilities are exactly what’s needed to turn our optimization outputs into real-world results.”

Both Armac Systems and SkySelect are recognized by aviation leaders like: