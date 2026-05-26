Omni Aircraft Maintenance Debuts Parts Distribution Business for Easier Sourcing

Omni Aircraft Maintenance has officially launched its new business specializing in aircraft parts distribution that aims to make parts sourcing more efficient and minimize aircraft downtime.

Omni Parts Solutions (OPS) is designed to increase accountability and simplify parts sourcing by offering expansive inventories and 24/7 AOG support.

The new parts distribution business uses an operating model that prioritizes speed and accountability, offering immediate response times and competitive pricing.

After receiving feedback from maintenance providers and aircraft owners/operators, Omni Aircraft Maintenance formed the new business to provide more reliable parts sourcing.

Joe Stanley has also joined Omni as Director of Sales to lead OPS after working in aviation aftermarket services for more than 30 years. His experience includes:

Aircraft component sales

Aftermarket avionics sales

Parts distribution

Customer relationships

Omni Aircraft Maintenance CEO Michael Rodgers said, “Our approach is simple—reduce friction for aircraft owners at every stage of ownership.”

Rodgers continued, “With the launch of OPS, customers now have access to maintenance, avionics, aircraft sales, and parts support through one trusted partner. It’s another way we deliver a more seamless ownership and operating experience.”