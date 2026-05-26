Mark McConnell Appointed as AJW Group Business Development Manager for Europe

AJW Group has officially appointed Mark McConnell as Business Development Manager for the European region.

This appointment provides MRO partners and operators in Europe with direct access to resources for business development, with expertise in:

Aircraft component sourcing

Supply chain solutions

Partnership development

In his new role, McConnell will collaborate with Alexander Paul and the company’s business development team to:

Expand AJW’s presence in Europe

Lead AJW’s business development strategy

Maintain customer relationships

Drive sustainable business growth

McConnell has previously worked as a qualified aircraft manufacturing engineer, which has given him technical acumen as well as business knowledge in aviation. He also maintains a fruitful network of professional connections across Europe.

With his extensive professional background, McConnell aims to use his industry insights, professional network and commercial expertise to enhance the AJW team.

SVP Global Sales & Business Development at AJW Group Nick Ward said, "We are delighted to welcome Mark McConnell to the AJW Group team as our Business Development Manager for Europe.”

Ward continued, "Mark's deep industry knowledge, combined with his proven track record in customer relationship management and business development, makes him an ideal candidate for this role.”

“His strategic approach and commitment to excellence will strengthen our presence and drive growth across the European region," noted Ward.

"I'm excited to join AJW Group and represent the organization across Europe," said McConnell, "AJW's reputation for reliability, technical excellence, and customer-centric service is well-established.”

McConnell added, “I look forward to leveraging my industry experience and networks to strengthen partnerships and drive mutual growth across the region."