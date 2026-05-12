Liebherr Delivers First Nose Landing Gear for Airbus 350F Freighter Program

Liebherr-Aerospace has officially delivered its first nose landing gear designed for the Airbus A350F.

Liebherr has been collaborating with Airbus for more than 50 years, acting as a key partner since the A350 program began. This includes supplying the A350 family with components like:

Flap differential gearbox

Load sensing drive strut

Lower deck cargo door actuator

Moving damper

Nose landing gear

Slat actuation systems

To support the A350F program, Liebherr has provided flight control components and the nose landing gear for the freighter aircraft, with the latter informed by years of developing and advancing landing gear technology.

Liebherr develops, qualifies and manufactures the A350F nose landing gear in Lindenberg (Germany), with comprehensive MRO services available in the aftermarket.

The latest version of the A350F aircraft needed its onboard systems and base model to be adapted so it can engage in long-distance cargo operations.

Freighter aircraft often present challenges related to stability on ground during loading. Due to this, Airbus has developed a tail tipping warning system to prevent tail tipping while loading the main deck through the cargo door.

This solution functions by calculating the aircraft’s balance on ground based on the nose landing gear’s load. Liebherr also developed a new electronic pressure sensor to obtain this data by monitoring the internal shock absorber pressure when integrated into the change-over valve.

Managing Director Customer Service of Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg GmbH Gerd Heinzelmann said, “We greatly appreciate Airbus’ continued trust in us.

Heinzelmann continued, “As a developer with more than six decades of experience and a long-standing supplier of nose landing gear for the Airbus A350, we are proud to contribute to the operational safety of the freighter version.”

“The customer’s trust in the quality of our products and engineering marks another milestone in our cooperation and paves the way for future successes,” added Heinzelmann.