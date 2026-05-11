AirAsia Announces 12-Year EngineWise Service Agreement with Pratt & Whitney

AirAsia X (AirAsia) has announced a new EngineWise Comprehensive service agreement with Pratt & Whitney, covering the maintenance of GTF engines powering the airline’s new Airbus A220 aircraft.

AirAsia recently ordered 150 new A220 aircraft, with the first deliveries anticipated for 2028.

The new agreement states that Pratt & Whitney will now provide AirAsia with Comprehensive GTF engine maintenance for 12 years. Pratt & Whitney offers EngineWise Maintenance in a variety of tiers, with Comprehensive providing the highest level of coverage.

Compared to previous generations of engines, the GTF engine offers benefits like:

20% lower fuel consumption

75% smaller noise footprint

President of Commercial Engines, Pratt & Whitney, Rick Deurloo said, "Today marks an important milestone as we welcome AirAsia as the newest customer to the GTF family.”

Deurloo continued, "This order reflects the airline's confidence in the GTF engine and its unmatched fuel efficiency and smaller noise footprint.”

“It establishes a strong foundation for a partnership that will support AirAsia's growth for the years ahead," noted Deurloo.

Group CEO of AirAsia X Bo Lingam commented, "AirAsia has spent more than two decades making the world smaller.”

Lingam added, “We built Malaysia into the world's top low-cost carrier hub, and we opened up air travel to millions of people across Asia who had never flown before. This plane gives us the ability to build the biggest and densest network, serving as a vital tool for efficiency.”

“Its range of up to seven hours, powered by the GTF engines, opens up entirely new possibilities, and allows us to match right-sized capacity to demand and give our guests the flexibility to fly whenever they want through increased frequencies,” said Lingam.

Lingam concluded, “We have democratized travel in Asia by opening up routes that were never feasible before, and now we are going to do it for the world.”