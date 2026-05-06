FAA Proposes New Airworthiness Directive for GE CF34 Engines After Crash

The AD would require the performance of restart tests and a borescope inspection of the HPC case, with potential for VG system functional checks and force gage tests.
May 6, 2026
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Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
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The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has released a proposal for a new airworthiness directive (AD) for a variety of CF34 engines from General Electric Company (GE).

The proposed AD is for the following CF34 engine models:

  • CF34-1A
  • CF34-3A
  • CF34- 3A1
  • CF34-3A2
  • CF34-3B

The FAA has suggested this AD following a crash resulting from a dual engine power loss, which prompted a manufacturer investigation showing corrosion in the high-pressure compressor (HPC) case. This corrosion affected the engine’s variable geometry (VG) system.

The AD would require:

  • Restart tests
  • Borescope inspection of the HPC case

Depending on the results of these tests, the AD would also mandate:

  • VG system functional check for pressure evaluation
  • Force gage test on feedback cable for tightness
  • Visual inspection of VG system for obstruction
  • Removing engine from service

To ensure the VG system functional check is performed consistently, the airworthiness limitations section (ALS) of the maintenance manual for these engines would also need revision.

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