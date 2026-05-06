FAA Proposes New Airworthiness Directive for GE CF34 Engines After Crash

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has released a proposal for a new airworthiness directive (AD) for a variety of CF34 engines from General Electric Company (GE).

The proposed AD is for the following CF34 engine models:

CF34-1A

CF34-3A

CF34- 3A1

CF34-3A2

CF34-3B

The FAA has suggested this AD following a crash resulting from a dual engine power loss, which prompted a manufacturer investigation showing corrosion in the high-pressure compressor (HPC) case. This corrosion affected the engine’s variable geometry (VG) system.

The AD would require:

Restart tests

Borescope inspection of the HPC case

Depending on the results of these tests, the AD would also mandate:

VG system functional check for pressure evaluation

Force gage test on feedback cable for tightness

Visual inspection of VG system for obstruction

Removing engine from service

To ensure the VG system functional check is performed consistently, the airworthiness limitations section (ALS) of the maintenance manual for these engines would also need revision.