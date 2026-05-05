C&L Aviation Group Debuts Customer Portal to Simplify Aircraft Parts Ordering

C&L Aerospace has launched its new Customer Parts Portal that aims to simplify the process of aircraft parts sourcing across the globe.

The Customer Parts Portal makes parts sourcing easier by allowing users to complete advanced searches for parts with real-time insights into data like:

Stock available

Pricing

Photographs

Warehouse locations

Certifications

The portal gives customers capabilities like:

Comparing aftermarket and OEM parts options

Ordering parts online

Accessing quotes

Viewing order history

Sourcing parts that are in high demand quickly

Uploading documents like purchase orders and compliance forms

There’s also a negotiation tool built into the portal that automatically applies specific pricing from clients, allowing customers to request price adjustments directly.

C&L Aerospace’s Customer Parts Portal takes inspiration from direct feedback from customers, ensuring it addresses real-world challenges in parts procurement for single-part orders as well as materials management for full aircraft fleets.

C&L Aviation Group CEO Chris Kilgour said, “Our goal was very clear. We wanted to simplify the ordering process and eliminate the unnecessary time customers often spend searching for parts, documents and pricing.”

Kilgour continued, “Customers have told us they want a clean interface, fast access to information, and the ability to make decisions quickly. This new portal delivers exactly that.”

“With global logistics support, competitive pricing, and real-time data, the C&L Customer Portal empowers users to make informed decisions and get the parts they need—fast,” added Kilgour.

Only MROs and operators are currently able to access the new C&L Customer Parts Portal. Existing customers can log in immediately, while new customers who are eligible to use the portal can create an account.