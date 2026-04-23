Inventory Locator Service Debuts Digital Catalog for Aviation Aftermarket Suppliers

Inventory Locator Service, LLC (ILS) has announced a new Digital Catalog to expand visibility for aftermarket suppliers in the aviation sector who manage inventory in ILS.
The Digital Catalog also benefits customers by providing a digital and searchable resource that’s integrated with the ILS marketplace and allows for direct buyer engagement.
This integration enables customers to go live without needing a separate content system or having to re-enter data. These capabilities support:
- Searchable listings
- Mobile-ready browsing
- Branded presentation
- Direct RFQs
- Structured catalog content
Key activities that the new Digital Catalog can help with include:
- Outreach
- Search
- Sales discussions
- Trade show follow-up
- AI-assisted buyer research
Since the new Digital Catalog works along with the ILS Marketplace, it helps suppliers who already manage inventory get discovered by more buyers by evaluating data like:
- Direct traffic
- Campaign activity
- Buyer engagement
ILS Vice President of Product Services Ashley Neeley said, “Digital Catalog gives our customers a practical new way to extend the reach of the inventory they already manage in ILS.”
Neeley continued, “It helps them present inventory in a more branded, searchable format while creating a direct path for buyers to engage.”
“This is about added channel visibility, stronger presentation, and making it easier to turn interest into opportunity,” added Neeley.