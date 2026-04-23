Inventory Locator Service Debuts Digital Catalog for Aviation Aftermarket Suppliers

The Digital Catalog benefits customers by providing a digital and searchable resource that’s integrated with the ILS marketplace and allows for direct buyer engagement.
April 23, 2026
2 min read
Inventory Locator Service, LLC (ILS)
A blue and black logo with text that reads: ILS A CAMP COMPANY

Inventory Locator Service, LLC (ILS) has announced a new Digital Catalog to expand visibility for aftermarket suppliers in the aviation sector who manage inventory in ILS.

The Digital Catalog also benefits customers by providing a digital and searchable resource that’s integrated with the ILS marketplace and allows for direct buyer engagement.

This integration enables customers to go live without needing a separate content system or having to re-enter data. These capabilities support:

  • Searchable listings
  • Mobile-ready browsing
  • Branded presentation
  • Direct RFQs
  • Structured catalog content

Key activities that the new Digital Catalog can help with include:

  • Outreach
  • Search
  • Sales discussions
  • Trade show follow-up
  • AI-assisted buyer research

Since the new Digital Catalog works along with the ILS Marketplace, it helps suppliers who already manage inventory get discovered by more buyers by evaluating data like:

  • Direct traffic
  • Campaign activity
  • Buyer engagement

ILS Vice President of Product Services Ashley Neeley said, “Digital Catalog gives our customers a practical new way to extend the reach of the inventory they already manage in ILS.”

 Neeley continued, “It helps them present inventory in a more branded, searchable format while creating a direct path for buyers to engage.”

“This is about added channel visibility, stronger presentation, and making it easier to turn interest into opportunity,” added Neeley.

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