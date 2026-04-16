magniX Debuts Next-Gen Electric Engine for Use in General Aviation

magniX has officially launched a new electric engine for use in the general aviation market.

The magniAIR engine is compatible with the full magniX powertrain, so it can be integrated into a range of aircraft in the class.

Key features of the magniAIR electric engine include:

Power-to-weight ratio of 175 kW at 55kg

Impressive safety and fault handling capabilities

Later this year, magniX plans to complete the first flight of a Van’s Aircraft RV-10 kit plane that has been upgraded with the magniAIR engine.

As the definition of light sport aircraft (LSA) could expand with the FAA’s Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) rules, the magniAIR could offer a solution for flight trainers and other general aviation operators who want to improve sustainability.

Key applications for the magniAIR engine include:

Flight trainers

eVTOL

Defense

magniX CEO Reed Macdonald said, “We are very excited to bring the marvel of electric flight to a new segment of the market.”

Macdonald continued, “magniAIR electric engines coupled with our industry-leading Samson batteries can be used for any application currently powered by a 120-175 kW piston engine.”

“Thanks to magniX’s full powertrain, integration is simple and cost effective, bringing electric flight to kit plane builders and enthusiasts,” added Macdonald.

VP of New Product Development at magniX Ben Loxton said, “Many training aircraft in use today were manufactured in the 1970s.”

Loxton noted, “Fuel prices and maintenance costs are causing the cost of flight training to rise at the same time as the industry faces an acute shortage of pilots.”

“magniAIR offers to reduce the expense of flight training and other small aircraft applications with a lower cost of operation, reduced maintenance, and zero carbon emissions,” added Loxton.

magniX is currently the only company globally that offers a fully-integrated powertrain that’s made up of: