Proponent Chosen as Jamco’s Exclusive Aftermarket Spare Parts Distributor

Jamco Interiors has officially appointed Proponent as its exclusive global distributor for aftermarket spare parts.

Throughout 2026, Jamco Interiors aims to transition the distribution of aftermarket parts to Proponent so full capabilities can be reached in early 2027.

As Proponent will now oversee global distribution and aftermarket logistics, Jamco Interiors will have more time to focus on projects like:

Engineering

Manufacturing

Product development

Proponent plans to help customers by offering wide availability for inventory across the globe and constant Aircraft on Ground (AOG) support.

Key benefits of the new collaboration include:

Better lead times and service predictability

Enhanced customer service

Improved product availability

Quicker operational responsiveness

Expanded global aftermarket support

Chief Commercial Officer of Jamco Interiors Bret Bolkcom said, “Based on clear customer feedback, we needed to make a step-change spares transformation and determined that a Proponent collaboration was the most robust path forward to deliver excellence for our customers.”

Proponent CEO Andrew Todhunter said, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Jamco through this new agreement.”

Todhunter continued, “This collaboration brings together two teams that share a strong focus on customers, and by working together, we see a tremendous opportunity to enhance the value we deliver to those customers with world-class customer service that strives to be fast, easy, and reliable.”

“We’re excited about what we will accomplish together,” added Todhunter.