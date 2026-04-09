MTU Aero Engines Adds UAV Propulsion Systems to Portfolio with AeroDesignWorks Acquisition

MTU Aero Engines AG has announced the acquisition of AeroDesignWorks GmbH, which means adding propulsion systems for guided missile systems and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

AeroDesignWorks is based in Cologne, Germany, specializing in drone propulsion systems, and is set to now become MTU’s wholly owned subsidiary.

MTU provides military aircraft engines for aircraft like:

Tornado fighter jet

Eurofighter fighter jet

Tiger helicopter

CH-53K helicopter

A400M transport aircraft

The acquisition MTU supports its engine manufacturing prowess with high-tech expertise, while AeroDesignWorks is now able to scale production for military demand.

This adds to MTU’s growing experience in autonomous flight systems and propulsion through eMoSys.

AeroDesignWorks provides gas turbines with up to 400 N thrust, including turbojet engines for defense clients and guided missile programs.

Chief Program Officer of MTU Aero Engines AG Dr. Ottmar Pfänder says, “Through AeroDesignWorks, we are ensuring accelerated and substantial entry into a key growth sector.”

“Autonomous and high-precision systems are increasingly becoming a focal point of European aerospace and defense strategies,” adds Pfänder, “With this acquisition, MTU will continue making an important contribution to strengthening Europe’s technological independence. At the same time, we are reinforcing our commitment to playing a decisive role in shaping the future of European propulsion systems.”

The two founders of AeroDesignWorks, Dr. Georg Kröger and Ulrich Siller say, “In recent years, we have demonstrated the innovative strength of AeroDesignWorks: rapid development, technological depth, and the ability to bring high-performance, compact gas turbines from concept to series production.”

They continue, “MTU is an established and reliable partner in the defense sector—and will ideally complement our strengths.”

“This allows us to preserve what sets AeroDesignWorks apart today: speed, cost efficiency and flexibility. As shareholders, we are supporting the company as it scales and continues to grow by providing access to our technologies and industrialization capabilities,” says Pfänder.