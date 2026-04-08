AFI KLM E&M Names New Vice President KLM Engine Services: Benoît Rollier

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) has officially appointed Benoît Rollier to the role of Vice President KLM Engine Services.

Rollier started the role April 1, succeeding Martijn de Vries, who is transitioning to SVP Commercial.

Having been involved in the KLM organization and aviation for years, Rollier most recently worked as VP Engineering for KLM as well as CEO and managing director of Spairliners.

He has an extensive background serving in executive and strategic roles across areas like:

Engineering and maintenance

Supply chain

Finance

Much of Rollier’s experience has contributed to his strong knowledge of the engine business, which he will use to develop operations at KLM Engine Services.

Executive Vice President Air France–KLM Engineering & Maintenance Anne Brachet stated, “We are delighted to welcome Benoît as Vice President of KLM Engine Services. Benoît’s broad experience, deep understanding of the organization, and his approachable leadership style will be strong assets to succeed in this new position.”

Brachet added, “I am confident that he will contribute significantly to the continued development of Engine Services and maintain the high standards set by his predecessor.”

Executive Vice President KLM Engineering & Maintenance Mathieu Essenberg commented, “Benoît’s appointment is a key step for Engine Services.”

Essenberg continued, “His expertise and clear vision, combined with his collaborative approach, will be key as we further strengthen our capabilities and deliver even greater value to KLM E&M and our global customers.”

“I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to elevate our engine maintenance offering,” noted Essenberg.