EASA Advises Scrutiny Regarding Fraudulent Engine Parts Potentially for Sale

EASA encourages maintenance organizations to refer to specific part and serial numbers when acquiring inventory to avoid using unapproved equipment and components.
April 6, 2026
European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)
A blue logo featuring a yellow bird, white stars, and text that reads: EASA European Aviation Safety Agency

EASA recently shared that fraudulent turbofan engine parts could still reach the market from third-party sellers.

In January 2026, EASA shared that a shipment of engine parts—which had been declared non-airworthy—was rerouted to a fraudulent destination, preventing the contracted provider from properly disposing of the parts.

12 containers of engine parts were involved in the theft, including 625 serialized parts, some of which were life-limited and engine critical parts.

As the stolen inventory is not approved for installation and use on aircraft, EASA has encouraged maintenance organizations and aircraft operators to refer to specific part numbers and serial numbers when acquiring new inventory to avoid using unapproved equipment and components.

EASA also recommended:

  • Performing rigorous incoming inspections on parts that may be from the stolen shipment
  • Removing any parts or equipment that are confirmed to be fraudulent from inventory storage and aircraft
  • Contacting the Competent Authority promptly

EASA has provided lists of the serialized and non-serialized parts included in the stolen shipment for reference.

About the Author

Emily Gorski
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Emily Gorski

Editor | Aircraft Maintenance Technology

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