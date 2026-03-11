C&L Aerospace Announces New Regional Aircraft Parts Sales Manager: Gün Alper

C&L Aerospace has officially appointed Canan Gün Alper as the new Regional Sales Manager for sales of regional aircraft parts throughout the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

Gün Alper’s new responsibilities include helping C&L expand its global reach and serving MROs and airlines in major international markets.

Gün Alper is based in Izmir, Turkey, most recently working with Pioneer Aero Supply for five years supporting procurement, delivery and customer support within the aviation supply chain.

Key wins from her previous position include:

Improved operational efficiency

Long-term growth in partnerships

Enhanced customer relationships

Senior Vice President of Sales Martin Cooper said, “Throughout her aviation career, Canan has demonstrated a problem-solving ability and an exceptional customer-focused approach.”

Cooper added, “Her background in procurement, her understanding of the European and Middle Eastern regional aircraft market and her ability to be a trusted advisor to her customers make her a valuable addition as we continue strengthening our global support network.”