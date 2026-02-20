American Airlines to Power Future A321neo with CFM LEAP-1A Engines

American Airlines has chosen CFM International’s CFM LEAP-1A engine to be installed on its future Airbus A321neo aircraft.

These LEAP-1A engines will power Airbus A321neos ordered by American Airlines in 2024, with CFM international continuing its long-term maintenance support for the airline.

CFM LEAP engines have features like:

Composite fan blades

Ceramic matrix composites

Advanced health monitoring systems

CFM LEAP engines are also:

15% more fuel efficient than previous CFM56 engines

15% lower carbon emissions than previous CFM56 engines

Backed by an open MRO ecosystem

Aircraft that American Airlines has on order through 2032 fleet that will have CFM LEAP-1A engines installed include:

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said, “American is proud to operate more CFM/GE Aerospace-powered mainline and regional aircraft than any other airline in the world, and American’s aircraft have flown with GE Aerospace technology for almost a century.”

“We are excited that CFM LEAP engines will power our next phase of A321neo deliveries, maximizing the power of our fleet investments to deliver the best network to our customers utilizing the best-performing engine in the business,” added Isom.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at GE Aerospace H. Lawrence Culp, Jr. commented, “We are proud to be under wing powering American’s modernized fleet and appreciate their continued trust.”

He continued, “We are committed to delivering best-in-class LEAP engines to support the growth of American’s network as they serve more destinations for their customers.”

CFM International is a joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines.