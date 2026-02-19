AFI KLM E&M Takes Delivery of First Spare LEAP Engine

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) has received its first LEAP-1B spare engine at its Amsterdam location.

The engine’s arrival marks the start of new capabilities for AFI KLM E&M, including:

Faster engine replacements

Maximized aircraft ability

Enhanced operational continuity

This is the first of 10 LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines that the company recently agreed to purchase from CFM International.

By acquiring these engines, AFI KLM E&M is establishing a reserve of spare engines to help serve aircraft powered by LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines.

The company also asserts that this strategy can help minimize aircraft downtime without sacrificing quality of key engine maintenance services.

AFI KLM E&M is a Premier MRO Provider for LEAP engines, and it already provides engine maintenance and support services like:

Quick-turn

On-wing support

Performance restoration

Senior Vice President Engines Product at AFI KLM E&M Jean-Louis Forest said, “The arrival of our first spare LEAP-1B engine represents a strategic step forward for AFI KLM E&M and our airline partners.”

Forest continued, “This investment not only strengthens our commitment to operational excellence but also ensures that we can deliver faster, more reliable support when our customers need it most.”

“By expanding our LEAP engine portfolio, we’re reaffirming our dedication to innovative, world-class MRO services and the long-term success of airlines worldwide," added Forest.