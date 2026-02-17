GEnx Engines Chosen to Power New 787 Dreamliners for United Airlines

United Airlines has officially decided to power its new fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners with 300 GEnx engines from GE Aerospace.

As part of the agreement, United Airlines will also receive additional spare engines.

The GEnx engine is designed with next-gen technologies and is engineered using advanced materials, allowing it to improve durability and time-on-wing. It also features a 99.98 dispatch rate.

This engine has more than 70 million flight hours and is used on the majority of 787 aircraft currently operating. It’s also the exclusive engine for the 747-8 aircraft.

President & CEO, GE Aerospace Commercial Engines & Services, Mohamed Ali said, “GE Aerospace has an enduring relationship with United that spans decades.”

Ali continued, “This deal will make United the largest GEnx operator in the world, and we’re honored they continue to choose us to power their success.”