Safran Announces New A320 Landing Gear Manufacturing Site in Morocco

Safran recently announced a new landing gear equipment manufacturing facility to be established in the Casablanca airport zone, an investment valued at more than 280 million euros.

Safran planned the new landing gear facility to support increased production of Airbus A320 aircraft, situating the site close to its major markets.

The company shared that the new facility spans 26,000 square meters (about 280,000 square feet) and is scheduled to begin operations in 2029.

The new facility will focus on manufacturing landing systems for medium and short-haul aircraft, focusing on the following two areas:

Landing gear components and modules

Dedicated hydraulic equipment

By developing a training program with local stakeholders, Safran has also set the new Morocco facility up to employ around 500 new skilled employees, supporting solutions for workforce shortages and providing opportunities for technicians to gain specialized skills.

In 2025, Safran also signed an agreement with the Moroccan government that gave Safran’s Morocco locations access to renewable energy. In line with this agreement, the new facility will be powered by decarbonized electricity.

Safran has operated in Morocco since 2000, overseeing 10 locations and providing jobs for around 5,000 people. The announcement for the new Morocco facility was overseen by His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco and Safran’s Chairman of the Board of Directors Ross McInnes.

CEO of Safran Olivier Andriès said, “The choice of location for this new facility is based on Morocco’s industrial robustness and the quality of its talent pool.”

Andriès continued, “Embedded within a dynamic aviation ecosystem, this new site will strengthen our resilience, agility, and competitiveness, allowing us to meet our customers’ expectations—notably Airbus—and to prepare for the future generation of aircraft.”

“Following recent announcements regarding the establishment of an assembly line and a maintenance center for the LEAP engine in Casablanca, this decision once again highlights the strong relationship of trust and the strategic role the Kingdom plays in Safran’s global industrial footprint,” added Andriès.

Andriès noted, “We would like to warmly thank the Moroccan government for its support in bringing this new project to fruition.”