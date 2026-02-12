CFM and WLFC to Collaborate on CFM56 Operational Life Extensions

CFM International has entered a first-of-its-kind agreement with Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) to collaborate on operational life extensions for CFM56-5B and CFM56-7B engines.

This new program allows CFM56-7B and CFM56-5 to be kept in service longer by repairing its core components instead of disassembling the entire engine.

Chief Executive Officer of Willis Lease Finance Corporation Austin C. Willis said, “This program represents a meaningful evolution in how we manage engine assets.”

Willis added, “By using this program to perform shop visits in our own shops as well as others, we expect to offer our customers a high-quality product at a reasonable price.”

President and CEO of CFM International Gaël Méheust said, “With this agreement, WLFC will benefit from OEM material to service their CFM56 engines.”

Gaël Méheust continued, “CFM56 engines have set standards for reliability and time on wing—benefits which this contract will extend well into the future for WLFC’s customers.”

WLFC has already inducted the first group of engines for the project and plans to keep growing it across more assets. The company is the first commercial aircraft engine lessor to take part in this type of service life extension project with an OEM.