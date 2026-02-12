JetCare Adds Engine Maintenance and Teardown to Service Offerings

JetCare has announced an expansion of its services, launching new engine maintenance and teardown operations.
This expansion aims to respond to increased demand for used serviceable material (USM) and longer lead times for OEMs.
As OEM shop visit lead times become longer and global shop visits become more frequent, USM has become more crucial for controlling costs and ensuring fleets remain available.
The new engine maintenance and teardown services from JetCare responds to this by recovering components from engines at varying stages of life, including:
- End-of-life
- Mid-life
- Post-lease
The expansion aims to benefit:
- MROs sourcing USM for shop visits
- Lessors managing end-of-lease transitions
- Traders and distributors focused on high-yield modules
- Asset managers overseeing engine retirement strategies
JetCare supports engine platforms like:
- CF6-80
- CFM56
- V2500
- LEAP
- PW1000G
JetCare maintains FAA, CAAC and EASA certifications along with end-to-end trace control and full release documentation.
“The market no longer has the luxury of waiting,” said Jeff Reis, founder and president of JetCare, “When lead times stretch close to a year, asset owners and operators need partners who can move quickly without sacrificing traceability or compliance.”
Reis added, “JetCare was built to protect asset value while delivering teardown work that meets the realities of today’s supply-constrained environment.”
JetCare provides a variety of maintenance services, such as:
- Engine teardown and disassembly
- Borescope inspections
- OCCM reports
- Certified documentation
- Non-destructive testing (NDT)
- Module swaps
- Hospital and top-case repairs
- Field service
- Integrated warehousing and shipping
JetCare supports global OEMs across platforms like:
- Airbus
- Boeing
- GE
- Pratt & Whitney