Boeing Secures Landing Gear Exchange Contract with Singapore Airlines Group

Feb. 9, 2026
2 min read
Three airplanes in the sky decorated in white, black, and yellow livery with one plane showing the text, 'Singapore Airlines' and the other two showing the text, 'SCOOT'

Boeing recently shared news of the company’s biggest-ever landing gear exchange contract, making the announcement at the 2026 Singapore Air Show.

The new contract covers landing gear exchanges for 75+ Boeing 737 MAX and 787 aircraft in Singapore Airlines Group’s fleet.

This landing gear exchange program provides benefits like:

  • Improved scheduling flexibility for gear overhaul
  • Optimized useful life of gears
  • Minimized aircraft downtime

Boeing’s Landing Gear Exchange program helps customers by offering access to landing gear assemblies within a managed partner and inventory network. This helps carriers by:

  • Reducing need for on-site spares
  • Decreasing maintenance-related AOG time
  • Maintaining dispatch reliability

“Our relationship with the SIA Group is built on delivering dependable solutions,” said William Ampofo, senior vice president, Parts & Distribution and Supply Chain, Boeing Global Services.

Ampofo added, “By combining our global inventory and rapid distribution capabilities with the carrier’s maintenance planning, this agreement helps deliver parts faster and closer to operations—reducing downtime and supporting consistent, reliable service."

 Boeing’s aftermarket portfolio also includes solutions that help to prevent disruptions related to maintenance, such as:

  • Parts distribution
  • Repair management
  • Logistics
