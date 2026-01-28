ST Engineering Partners with LOT Polish Airlines on Nacelle MRO Agreement

ST Engineering has announced that the company’s Commercial Aerospace business is expanding its partnership with LOT Polish Airlines by entering a nacelle MRO agreement.

The new maintenance agreement spans five years and covers support for LOT Polish Airlines’ fleet of 15 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

It also introduces a structured refurbishment program to implement predictive maintenance processes into management procedures for nacelle lifecycles.

This refurbishment program moves to a data-driven planning framework for nacelle lifecycle management, moving away from reactive maintenance models. This offers benefits like:

Better cost governance

Increased operational resilience

Enhanced asset integrity

The program works by integrating predictive reliability modeling and soft time-based scheduling to achieve goals like:

Minimized unscheduled removals

Reduced turnaround times

Optimized cost of ownership for 787 operations

Head of Global Nacelle MRO, ST Engineering, Henrik Scholtfeldt said, “This agreement reflects LOT Polish Airlines’ continued trust and confidence in us to keep their Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet flying safely.”

Scholtfeldt continued, “By including predictive maintenance in our partnership, we are able to further strengthen our service consistency and support LOT Polish Airlines in reaching higher cost efficiency and operational resilience.”

Technical Operations Managing Director, LOT Polish Airlines, Wiktor Radon said, “This programme is a strategic investment in operational efficiency and long-term value creation for fleet resilience.”

Radon added, “Predictive maintenance provides measurable advantages: fewer unscheduled events, assured turnaround times, and enhanced aircraft availability — outcomes that underpin our financial objectives and reinforce service continuity for our customers.”

ST Engineering’s Commercial Aerospace business provides aircraft engine nacelles MRO solutions at MRO facilities in:

Baltimore

Melbourne

Stockholm

Xiamen

The company also operates 10 service centers and asset pools to serve customers and partners around the globe. ST Engineering’s nacelle MRO services are approved by OEMs like: