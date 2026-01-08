BeauTech Power Systems Conducts Sale and Leaseback of PW1900 Engines with Porter Airlines

BeauTech Power Systems (BeauTech) has closed and delivered six PW1900-series engines to Porter Aviation Holdings Inc. (Porter) as part of a sale and leaseback (SLB).

Pratt & Whitney delivered the new engines to Porter Aircraft Leasing Corp. (PALC) which then sold them to BeauTech. BeauTech then commenced a leaseback to PALC and subleased the engines to Porter Airlines for long-term use.

This agreement helps Porter allocate capital across its fleet and ensures reliable engine capacity for the airline’s fleet of Embraer E195-E2 aircraft.

“This transaction supports Porter’s growth with a reliable, long-duration engine solution,” said Lee Beaumont, founder and CEO of BeauTech, “Porter operates one of the most modern narrowbody fleets in North America, and we’re pleased to deepen our partnership through another seamless closing.”

“We value partners who can operate at the pace our rapidly growing business requires,” said Rob Palmer, executive vice president and CFO, Porter, “These PW1900 engines are essential assets for our E2 operation, and BeauTech delivered the structure and execution we needed.”

This SLB transaction contributes to BeauTech’s growth in the next-generation engine leasing market and showcases Porter’s priority of keeping its fleet fuel-efficient and modern.