APOC Aviation Announces CF34-10E Engine Acquisition and Teardown

APOC Aviation (APOC) has announced the acquisition of a CF34-10E engine and plans for teardown. All USM will be available for sale or exchange opportunities.

APOC plans to dismantle the engine at the company’s warehouse near Schiphol after it was most recently used by Kenya Airways.

Technical Manager – Engines Division at APOC Bruce Ansell says, “We currently have two V2500-A5 recently torn down, the CF34 will extend our market into this popular engine variant. We are actively looking for further opportunities for CFM teardown engines to meet customer demand from airlines and traders.”

The GE CF34-10E engine provides nearly 20,000 pounds of thrust as well as impressive fuel efficiency and reliable performance. It’s commonly used on aircraft like:

Embraer E190

Embraer E195

Embraer Lineage 1000

APOC Aviation specializes in leasing and trading for: