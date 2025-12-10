AAR and Arkwin Industries Sign Multi-Year Extension of Commercial Distribution Agreement

AAR CORP. (AAR) and Arkwin Industries have extended their global distribution agreement for multiple years.

The exclusive agreement includes Arkwin’s line of commercial aviation aftermarket reservoir, actuation and valve products on different engine and airframe platforms.

“AAR is pleased to extend our relationship with Arkwin,” said Frank Landrio, AAR’s senior vice president of Distribution, “Given the increase in engine repair activity, we will continue to meet the needs of our customers through our proven ability to execute.”

“Our collaboration to provide reliable products, component exchange and kitting services, in-region stocking, and warranty management have been game changers for our global customers,” said Omar Peele, Arkwin Industries’ vice president of Sales & Marketing.

AAR provides aviation services to organizations like:

MROs

OEMs

Commercial operators

Government operators

AAR’s Distribution activities operate as part of its Parts Supply segment.