Boom Supersonic Announces Landmark Engine Deal for AI and $300 Million in New Funding

Boom Supersonic has announced that its launch customer Crusoe has ordered 29 Superpower turbines to act as the power source for its AI data centers.

Crusoe is a leader in AI infrastructure that prioritizes energy conservation.

Boom Supersonic also recently secured $300 million in additional funding for development for the Superpower and other engines, closed during a funding round hosted by Darsana Capital Partners. Other participants in the funding round include:

Altimeter Capital

ARK Invest

Bessemer Venture Partners

Robinhood Ventures

Y Combinator

What is Boom Supersonic’s Superpower?

Superpower by Boom Supersonic is a 42 megawatt natural gas turbine that contributes to the advancement of aerospace and AI infrastructure by:

Powering AI data centers with reliable energy

Increasing capacity for AI data centers

Accelerating the return of supersonic travel

Providing engine reliability data for developing and certifying the Overture

Boom Supersonic is also using the same technology to develop the Symphony jet engine core, which aims to provide efficient and sustainable high power output under any thermal condition.

“Supersonic technology is an accelerant—of course for faster flight, but now for artificial intelligence as well,” said Blake Scholl, founder and CEO of Boom Supersonic, “With this financing and our first order for Superpower, Boom is funded to deliver both our engine and our airliner.”

Superpower uses extreme temperature technology to avoid reduced generation capacity in hot temperatures, ensuring it maintains its full functionality no matter the location. It also requires no water, which is a key benefit for AI data centers that often need more water than they have access to.

“Boom’s innovative approach to power turbine technology builds on the company’s impressive breakthroughs in supersonic flight,” said Chase Lochmiller, co-founder and CEO of Crusoe.

Lochmiller continued, “At Crusoe we are continuously searching for new approaches to increase real-world performance and accelerate time-to-power across our portfolio of energy assets and operations.”

“We’re proud to be partnering closely with Boom as the launch customer for Superpower, an initiative that aligns perfectly with Crusoe’s energy-first approach to building the AI infrastructure of the future,” Lochmiller added.

By 2030, Boom Supersonic plans to scale up its total turbine production to more than four gigawatts annually.

Key achievements of the Superpower include:

42 MW of ISO-rated power in a shipping-container-scale package

Full rated output in temperatures over 110°F

Runs on clean natural gas with backup diesel capability

How new funding will impact Boom Supersonic’s goals and operations

After the Series B funding round, Boom Supersonic is fully funded for development of the Symphony engine. To support certification and delivery for the Overture airliner, the company will use revenue from the Superpower business.

Darsana, the company that led the funding round, is an investment firm based in New York that holds a portfolio of private equity and public investments across areas like:

Aerospace

Defense

Space

AI

Emerging technologies

“Darsana looks forward to partnering with Boom to help develop state-of-the-art energy generation to power America’s AI revolution, all at supersonic speeds,” said Steve Friedman, partner at Darsana Capital.

“Boom has assembled an incredible team and executed with impressive discipline. Their focus on first delivering supersonic technology to create a high-performance power turbine business reflects a smart, capital-efficient path to building the next great American industrial company,” added Friedman.