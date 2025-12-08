Quality Aircraft Accessories Designated as Recommended Service Facility for Sky-Tec Products

Quality Aircraft Accessories (QAA) has been designated as a Recommended Service Facility (RSF) for the Sky-Tec starter product line by Hartzell Engine Tech.

This enables QAA to begin offering $400 flat-rate repairs for Sky-Tec solenoids as a new service option.

Now, QAA is the only facility authorized to perform these repairs on Sky-Tec PM and LS series starters. QAA can maintain these solenoids when installed on both certified or non-certified engines.

QAA will use a procedure developed specially for its team—the Hartzell Repair Process—to perform the solenoid repairs. After repair, QAA will return each unit with an FAA Airworthiness Approval 8130 tag.

The new program aims to accommodate requests from customers and operators, such as:

Lower-cost repair options

Maintained OEM integrity

Sustained FAA compliance

Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Hartzell Engine Tech Marolous Cebulka says, “Customers have asked for a reliable, affordable way to repair or replace solenoids without replacing the entire starter.”

Cebulka outlines the three key benefits of this new RSF designation, which are:

Factory-approved FAA-authorized repair

Cost savings over full replacement

Reduced downtime due to faster turnaround times through QAA

QAA currently holds RSF designation for Hartzell Engine Tech’s Turbo Systems components. The company also offers support for all Hartzell Engine Technologies products, including:

Alternators

Fuel pumps

Legacy starters

Starter adapters

Aircraft owners who want to use QAA’s service can start the process by submitting a Service Form online and shipping in the part that needs repair. QAA then completes the following steps:

Offers a quote and work scope

Performs the repair

Returns the unit (usually within one to three days)

Both Hartzell Engine Tech and QAA are Signia Aerospace companies.