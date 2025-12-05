Pratt & Whitney Secures $1.6 Billion Contract for F135 Engine Sustainment

Pratt & Whitney recently secured a sustainment contract of $1.6 billion covering maintenance for F135 engines.

These engines are used in all F-35 Lighting II variants, which are:

F-35A

F-35B

F-35C

The contract encompasses sustainment activities like:

Depot level maintenance and repair

Spare parts supply

Material management

Propulsion system integration

Engineering support

Software sustainment

"Investing in F135 sustainment keeps allied forces ready to meet current and future threats," said Kinda Eastwood, vice president of F135 Sustainment at Pratt & Whitney.

Eastwood continued, "F-35 operators worldwide depend on the F135 for the power and performance their missions demand, and this award helps us maintain readiness rates that enable the warfighter to accomplish their critical missions."

To ensure F-35 mission readiness, the F135 sustainment network uses a global infrastructure to keep F-35 aircraft mission ready. The network includes:

39 bases

12 ships

Multiple global depot facilities

Serving 20 allied nations around the world, Pratt & Whitney has delivered more than 1,300 F135 production engines.

The company aims to use the F135 Engine Core Upgrade to ensure F-35 partner nations receive fleet support through a dedicated, economical infrastructure.

Pratt & Whitney is an RTX company.