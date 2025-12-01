Hartzell Engine Tech Adds New Components and Systems to Firewall Forward Product Offerings

Hartzell Engine Tech has added product offerings from Lamar Technologies to its “firewall forward” lineup of engine accessories.

The line now includes power systems and electrical components for advanced aviation applications from Lamar Technologies.

However, Lamar Technologies will continue operating its manufacturing operations and management team as an independent company in Marysville, Washington. The company uses a global distribution network and supports original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

These new products are being added to Hartzell Engine Tech’s lineup of firewall-forward engine accessories, which includes industry-leading brands such as Sky-Tec and Plane-Power.

“Adding the Lamar Technologies brand with the Hartzell Engine Tech family of brands broadens the electrical systems portfolio and strengthens our ability to support aircraft operators worldwide,” said Keith Bagley, group president of Signia Aerospace.

Bagley added, “Lamar Technologies’ reputation for innovation and reliability aligns perfectly with Hartzell Engine Tech’s mission to deliver the highest levels of performance and safety.”

General Manager of Lamar Technologies Derek Grafenauer said, “Pairing our product line with that of Hartzell Engine Tech is an exciting next step for our customers. We look forward to leveraging resources and global reach to accelerate growth while continuing to deliver the reliable power and control products our customers depend on.”

Lamar Technologies has been in operation for over 30 years, creating products that aim to improve performance and safety while tailoring to commercial and military organizations.

The company offers solutions like:

Alternator controls

Battery charger & analyzer systems

Contactors

Voltage regulators

Master control units

These products can be used on more than 85% of single- and twin-engine piston and turbine aircraft currently in production, with full certification.

Hartzell Engine Tech is a Signia Aerospace company.