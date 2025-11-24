PowerUp S-1200 Magnetos by Hartzell Engine Tech Receive FAA Parts Manufacturer Approval

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) to Hartzell Engine Tech for its PowerUP S-1200 Series aircraft magnetos.

The PowerUP S-1200 Series are designed for use in four and six-cylinder engines, with configurations available like “Shower of Sparts” and impulse-coupled.

These magnetos deliver a “hot” spark and perform well in high altitudes, even above 30,000 feet, without needing pressurization. Other notable features include:

Impressive durability

Resistance to arcing at altitude

Effective performance in high-power and racing applications

Hartzell Engine Tech’s PowerUP S-1200 magneto works as a direct replacement for general aviation aircraft. The PowerUP S-1200 Series magnetos are attractive to aircraft operators and owners because they feature upgrades in several key components of the part, including:

Flange

Timing cam

Fasteners

Access plugs

“Achieving PMA for the S-1200 Series magnetos is another step in expanding our commitment to providing the aviation community with the most trusted and durable ‘firewall forward’ solutions,” said Rick Quave, vice president engineering for Hartzell Engine Tech.

Quave added, “These magnetos are built to perform in the most demanding conditions, for enhanced reliability and performance that pilots can depend on.”

As an OEM supplier to both general aviation and military customers, PowerUP serves clients in general aviation and the military as an OEM supplier. PowerUP also oversees an exchange pool and OEM partnerships.

The company’s FAA-PMA-approved offerings include:

Aircraft magnetos

Ignition leads

Replacement parts

Harnesses

Hartzell Engine Tech designs, builds and tests the PowerUP Ignition Systems in-house, ensuring they adhere to high standards and performance criteria. The company is now taking distribution orders and plans to have a global stock available by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

Other offerings in Hartzell Engine Tech’s portfolio include:

Exhaust

Starting

Turbocharging

Cabin heating

Fuel systems

Hartzell Engine Tech is a Signia Aerospace company.