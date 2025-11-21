CFM LEAP-1A Engines Chosen by Royal Jet for ACJ320neo Fleet

RoyalJet recently chose the CFM LEAP-1A engine to power the company’s new ACJ320neo aircraft fleet.

The CFM LEAP engine family has been implemented in 4,000 aircraft over nine years. It features next-gen technologies, such as ceramic matrix composites and composite fan blades, which allow it to achieve:

15% increase in fuel efficiency

15% decrease in carbon emissions

CFM LEAP engines remain reliable and useful for narrowbody aircraft, and they’re maintained easily using a global MRO network as well as advanced health monitoring systems.

“CFM International and its LEAP engines have built a solid reputation in the market for its safety, reliability and fuel efficiency,” said Mohammed Husain Ahmed, acting CEO, RoyalJet, “Their impeccable track record of being the preferred engine provider for such type of aircraft as the ACJ320neo is almost unquestionable.”

Ahmed continued, “We are therefore excited to partner with CFM International as our aircraft engine provider as we aim to continue to deliver to customers our distinct brand of service and operational excellence that we at RoyalJet have been known for all these years.”

“We are honored to take our relationship with RoyalJet to another level,” said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM International, “This partnership reflects RoyalJet’s trust in the LEAP-1A engine’s cutting-edge technology, operational reliability, and fuel efficiency.”

Méheust added, “We are proud to contribute to RoyalJet’s vision of delivering world-class service and operational excellence, and we look forward to supporting the success of their new Airbus fleet.”

In February of 2025, RoyalJet ordered three ACJ320neo aircraft and six purchase rights. RoyalJet is a global private jet operator based in Abu Dhabi.

CFM International is a 50/50 joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines.