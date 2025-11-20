McFarlane Aviation Announces Acquisition of P. Ponk Aviation STCs

McFarlane Aviation has officially acquired three Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) from P. Ponk Aviation.

P. Ponk Aviation develops high-performance upgrades for legacy Cessna aircraft.

P. Ponk’s STCs have been used for years on models like:

Cessna 170

Cessna 180

Cessna 182

Cessna 185

Cessna 206

By acquiring these STCs, McFarlane expands its line of PMA airframe parts for Cessna aircraft, showcasing its dedication to the general aviation sector.

Co-Owner of P. Ponk Aviation Norma Knopp states, “It is with great sadness that I announce the recent passing of my husband and partner Steven Knopp. He would want our customers—our friends—to continue receiving P. Ponk parts with the same product support and service they have come to depend upon.”

Knopp continued, “I am thrilled to partner with McFarlane Aviation to continue building on the legacy that P. Ponk has established over the years. Our STCs have a long history of improving performance and reliability for aircraft owners, and working with McFarlane ensures that tradition will continue.”

“These proven designs align perfectly with McFarlane’s focus on supporting legacy airframes with high-quality, cost-effective solutions,” said Mike Polanis, President of McFarlane Aviation. “We’re proud to continue P. Ponk’s tradition of innovation and deliver ongoing support to Cessna owners and maintenance professionals.”

The acquired STCs include:

Interested parties may now purchase these STC parts through the McFarlane Aviation website.

McFarlane Aviation is a Victor Sierra company. With the addition of these STCs, McFarlane reaffirms its reliability regarding aftermarket aviation parts, contributing to Victor Sierra’s platform dedicated to “Elevating Excellence. Preserving Aviation Legacy.”