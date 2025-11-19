Dedienne Aerospace to Increase Maintenance and Tooling Capacity with Expanded Doha Facility

Dedienne Aerospace has announced an expansion of its facility in Doha, Qatar, adding 1,200 additional square meters of space and extending the facility’s total space to 2,300 square meters.

Dedienne’s Doha facility is located in the free between the city’s airport and the port, and the expansion aims to increase its capacity to support national and regional operators.

Dedienne Aerospace benefits from extending its reach in the free zone, as it helps the company establish a strong base for introducing new programs, such as the Boeing 777X and GE9X engine. The company also offers service for Trent XWB and LEAP operations.

Fueled by this expansion, Dedienne Aerospace is optimizing its ability to maintain local support for maintenance activities and scaling capacity along with fleet plans. The Doha expansion contributes to these goals by:

Increasing maintenance capacity

Ensuring tooling readiness for upcoming fleets

Enhancing customer support

Strengthening local capability

By maintaining OEM licensing, Dedienne Aerospace offers licensed coverage to ensure customers of optimal performance and full compliance. The company’s Doha facility also provides 360° lifecycle support, with field service teams focused specifically on keeping customer tooling serviceable.

“The goal in Doha is to build a durable presence for the next ten years,” said Marko Maric, managing director, MEA&T, Dedienne Aerospace.

Maric added, “With 2,300 sqm in the free zone, positioned between port and airport, we are establishing a site that can grow with new programs, develop local capability, and give customers confidence through OEM-licensed coverage and comprehensive tooling services across the region.”