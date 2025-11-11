MTU Aero Engines to Exhibit at Dubai Air Show 2025

MTU Aero Engines has announced that it will be showcasing its expertise and solutions in engine innovation. The company will present at booth #830 from November 17 to November 21.

Solutions that MTU Aero Engines plans to highlight at the event include:

Flying Fuel Cell (FFC): New commercial propulsion concept

EJ200 engine: Engine that powers military aircraft like Eurofighter Tycoon

MRO multimedia: Multimedia exhibit showcasing its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) portfolio.

“It’s a pleasure to return to the Dubai Airshow once again, and we’re looking forward to engaging with customers, partners and all those interested in our wide range of engine expertise,” says Michael Schreyögg, chief program officer at MTU Aero Engines.

Schreyögg continues, “The Middle East holds significant strategic value for MTU – not only as a center for forward-looking technologies and sustainable innovations, but also as a dynamic and expanding aviation hub with distinct maintenance requirements.”

What technology innovations is MTU Aero Engines working on?

The Flying Fuel Cell at MTU Aero Engines has undergone rigorous development and achieved several recent milestones, such as:

Finalizing the design

Starting stack manufacturing for the demonstrator

Testing the eMoSys electric motor successfully for the first time

Entering operation in Munich

MTU Aero Engines is also leading the project HEROPS (Hydrogen-Electric Zero Emission Propulsion System), which focuses on developing new technology for clean aviation. Launched in early 2024, HEROPS launched in early 2024 and is currently working toward using MTU’s FFC to create a new hydrogen-powered, climate-neutral electric powertrain. The company hopes to start scaling and using this technology for regional airplanes beginning in 2035.

MTU’s MRO team will also be ready to discuss products and services from MTU maintenance and answer questions from attendees. MTU Maintenance offerings include engine leasing for more than 30 engine types as well as asset management.