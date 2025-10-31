Chromalloy CFM56 Turbine Blade Earns FAA Approval

Chromalloy has received Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) for its CFM56-5B/7B High Pressure Turbine (HPT) Blade from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

With more than 20,000 engines in service, the CFM56-5B/7B encompasses a large portion of the commercial aero-engine installed base and overall aftermarket demand. The CFM56-5B engine powers the Airbus A320 family while the Boeing 737NG uses the CFM56-7B engine.

Chromalloy’s HPT Blade PMA is the only aftermarket alternative to the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) manufactured new part. Chromalloy’s solution is also released for manufacturing.

Chromalloy now offers four PMA parts for the CFM56-5B/7B platform, including:

HPT Nozzle Guide Vane PMA

LPT Stage 1 Nozzle Guide Vane PMA

HPT Shroud PMA

Chromalloy’s repair solutions for the CFM56-5B/7B platform include over 50 Designated Engineering Representative (DER) repairs, with 25 advanced repairs, making them valuable for:

Engine operators

Engine asset owners

Engine repair providers

Chief Executive Officer of Chromalloy Chris Celtruda stated, “Chromalloy’s FAA-approved CFM56 HPT Blade PMA is the culmination of many years of design and manufacturing investment and development by our dedicated team of Chromalloy engineering and manufacturing experts.”

Celtruda continued, “This high-pressure turbine blade PMA approval underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value to midlife engine customers. We remain focused on expanding our portfolio of turbine restoration solutions, with continued investment in DER repairs and PMA innovations across numerous engine centerlines deployed in the commercial aviation market.”

Executive Vice President Engine Parts and Programs at Chromalloy Vijay Jayachandran commented, “The CFM56 HPT Blade PMA is entirely produced at Chromalloy’s state-of-the-art facilities, where each part is cast, machined, and coated. Our vertically integrated strategy reduces lead times, makes our operations more resilient, and ensures parts are available on demand to our valued customers.”