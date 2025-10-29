Ex-Change Parts Shares Plans for Expansion and Increased Helicopter Component Inventory

Ex-Change Parts AB has announced an expansion program with the goals of increasing availability of certified components and improving purchasing operations

Ex-Change Parts is prioritizing its purchasing-driven growth strategy, with the company’s confidence based on advantages like:

Proven AAA financial rating

26 years of industry experience

Strong financial base

For example, the company is growing its acquisition program that provides sellers with fair valuations and quick decisions regarding surplus inventories and helicopter airframes.

The expansion also includes a recruitment program to reinforce purchasing and operational capabilities worldwide.

Mark Najman is joining the team as Helicopter Purchasing Manager, based in Brisbane. With a background in helicopter sales, marketing and procurement, Mark will use his global insight and commercial perspective to optimize the company’s buying strategy.

“Mark’s appointment is a strategic milestone for us. His expertise and proactive approach will help us scale our purchasing operations, as well as ensuring our customers receive the right components at the right time and the right price.” says Göran Enström, head of business development at Ex-Change Parts.

With this expansion, Ex-Change Parts plans to use this expansion to deliver even more certified components to operators around the world.

The company is known for its stock of over 80,000 line items, primarily for aircraft like: