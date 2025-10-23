Aviation Concepts Renews International Distributor Agreement with BAE Systems

Aviation Concepts, LLC (Aviation Concepts) has renewed its international distributor agreement with BAE systems.

Aviation Concepts supplies aftermarket aviation parts and repair management solutions, while BAE Systems operates as a global aerospace, defense and security company.

Under this agreement, Aviation Concepts will keep serving as an authorized distributor for BAE Systems aerospace products in its region.

“Our longstanding relationship with BAE Systems reflects a shared commitment to supporting aviation operators with reliable, high-quality components,” said Matt Haugk, CEO of Aviation Concepts, LLC.

Haugk continued, “This renewal underscores our dedication to keeping aircraft flying safely and efficiently while broadening access to the parts and services our customers depend on every day.”

Aviation Concepts will employ its customer support capabilities and global industry relationships to ensure more availability of BAE Systems’ products. The agreement highlights the trust in Aviation Concepts as a partner to customers worldwide, in sectors like:

Corporate aviation

Regional aviation

Commercial aviation

“BAE Systems is pleased to renew this distribution agreement, which represents a significant step in expanding market reach and strengthening our joint effort for long- term success,” said Tim Wells, director of asset management and new business programs at BAE Systems.