McFarlane Aviation Adds MT 4-Blade Composite Propeller to Cirrus SR22T and SR22TN Fleets

Flight-Resource, a division of McFarlane Aviation is promoting the use of the MT 4-Blade Natural Composite Propeller (STC # SA02924CH) as a performance upgrade for Cirrus SR22T and SR22TN aircraft.

McFarlane is the exclusive aftermarket provider of this propeller

The MT 4-Blade Composite Propeller offers impressive efficiency and performance, with benefits like:

Improved static thrust

Reduced takeoff roll

Faster acceleration

Stronger climb rates

Reduced cylinder head and ITT temperatures

Extended engine life

Increased operational reliability

Lower noise

Decreased vibration

Enhanced cabin comfort

Reduced pilot fatigue

“I still smile with pride walking up to this beautiful plane. The smoothness and performance of the MT 4blade is fantastic,” says Kenji Obata, a Cirrus SR22 owner and Flight-Resource customer of the MT 4-Blade upgrade.

Obata adds, “After several years and hundreds of hours, it continues to exceed expectations.”

This propeller from MT Propeller is also lightweight, at 65 pounds installed, with impressive strength and features like:

TBO of six years/2400 hours

Nickel-cobalt leading edges that resist erosion and FOD damage

Vibration-dampening to preserve avionics and gyroscopic instruments

No blade life limit

The MT propeller also saves customers money, as it costs less than comparable composite models. It also has no recurring ADs, repairable blades and long TBO intervals.

With STC approval specifically for TCM-550 powered SR22 and SR22T aircraft, the MT 4-blade propeller integrates into Cirrus Aircraft easily.