ITP Aero Adds Part Repair Capability for PW1100G-JM Engine

ITP Aero will perform repairs on the No. 4 bearing in the Turbine Inner Case, a component manufactured by ITP Aero.
Oct. 17, 2025
ITP Aero
68f0000517482408bbea8495 Screenshot 20251015 At 1

Pratt & Whitney has chosen ITP Aero as a repair provider the PW1100G-JM engine.

ITP Aero will perform repairs on the No. 4 bearing in the Turbine Inner Case, a component manufactured by ITP Aero.

The PW1100G-JM engine is the highest-volume model in the GTF family

The repair scope of the agreement, which adds onto ITP Aero’s assembly, disassembly and test designation for the PW1500G engine, includes: 

  • Plasma spray coating
  • Electron beam welding
  • Precision machining
  • Forged rings manufacturing

Executive Vice President of MRO at ITP Aero Alan Jones stated, "We are honored to be selected by Pratt & Whitney as a repair provider for the PW1100G-JM engine. This agreement highlights our technical expertise and strengthens our role in supporting the GTF engine family."

ITP Aero will perform the repairs at the company’s Ajalvir facilities in Spain.

Sign up for Aviation Pros Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

Reimagining Ramp Operations: How AI is Transforming the Turnaround
Preparing the Ramp: How Airports Are Planning for Next-Gen Ground Support and Airfield Equipment
Register for GSE Expo 2025!
Sponsored
Elevate Your Brand at GSE Expo 2025!
Sponsored