ITP Aero Adds Part Repair Capability for PW1100G-JM Engine

Pratt & Whitney has chosen ITP Aero as a repair provider the PW1100G-JM engine.

ITP Aero will perform repairs on the No. 4 bearing in the Turbine Inner Case, a component manufactured by ITP Aero.

The PW1100G-JM engine is the highest-volume model in the GTF family

The repair scope of the agreement, which adds onto ITP Aero’s assembly, disassembly and test designation for the PW1500G engine, includes:

Plasma spray coating

Electron beam welding

Precision machining

Forged rings manufacturing

Executive Vice President of MRO at ITP Aero Alan Jones stated, "We are honored to be selected by Pratt & Whitney as a repair provider for the PW1100G-JM engine. This agreement highlights our technical expertise and strengthens our role in supporting the GTF engine family."

ITP Aero will perform the repairs at the company’s Ajalvir facilities in Spain.