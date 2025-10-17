ITP Aero Adds Part Repair Capability for PW1100G-JM Engine

Pratt & Whitney has chosen ITP Aero as a repair provider the PW1100G-JM engine.
ITP Aero will perform repairs on the No. 4 bearing in the Turbine Inner Case, a component manufactured by ITP Aero.
The PW1100G-JM engine is the highest-volume model in the GTF family
The repair scope of the agreement, which adds onto ITP Aero’s assembly, disassembly and test designation for the PW1500G engine, includes:
- Plasma spray coating
- Electron beam welding
- Precision machining
- Forged rings manufacturing
Executive Vice President of MRO at ITP Aero Alan Jones stated, "We are honored to be selected by Pratt & Whitney as a repair provider for the PW1100G-JM engine. This agreement highlights our technical expertise and strengthens our role in supporting the GTF engine family."
ITP Aero will perform the repairs at the company’s Ajalvir facilities in Spain.