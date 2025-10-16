AFI KLM E&M Induces 101st LEAP-1A and -1B Quote

Body: Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) has announced that the company is inducting its 101st CFM LEAP 1A and 1B engines.

Recent inductions included comprehensive Quick Turns, such as replacing:

HPT Blades

Shrouds

LLPs

Radial Drive Shafts

Reverse Bleed System (RBS) work scopes

Performance Restoration Shop Visits (PRSV)

These complex operations showcase AFI KLM E&M’s commitment to cost-effective solutions in aviation that maintain the highest quality.

The repairs were completed at AFI KLM E&M’s facilities located in:

Orly, France,

Schiphol, Netherlands

AFI KLM maintains advanced test cell infrastructure and dual LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B capabilities at both shops, allowing for extensive slot availability.

The company’s Global On Wing Services Team supports numerous LEAP MRO events on site and is extending its global reach. The company is also ramping up to handle up to 300 LEAP engines annually.

“Reaching our 101st LEAP 1A and 1B engine repair event is a proud achievement, reflecting the trust our customers place in us,” said Martijn de Vries, vice president KLM Engine Services, “Our expertise in LEAP engine MRO allows us to provide sustainable, OEM-aligned solutions that extend engine lifespan and reduce maintenance costs,”