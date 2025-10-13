Engine Assurance Program (EAP) Expands Hourly Engine Maintenance Program

Engine Assurance Program (EAP) announced that the company is adding engines from several OEMs to its hourly engine maintenance programs.

The additions to the maintenance program include the following engines:

Rolls-Royce BR710C4-11

General Electric CF34-3B

Honeywell HTF7000

Pratt & Whitney Canada PW308C

“With EAP, out-of-production aircraft can stay in the air longer, giving life to these still highly versatile airframes,” said Sean Lynch, EAP managing director, “The engines served by EAP have logged millions of hours of service. When EAP keeps an aircraft flying longer, there is an entire revenue stream/trickle-down effect that feeds the whole industry.”

With the additions of new opportunities for coverage, operators can receive service from EAP on the following aircraft:

Challenger 604

Falcon 2000EX/EX EASy/DX/S/LX/LXS

Challenger 300

Gulfstream G550

“With EAP, you may only need one program for all your engine coverage needs versus dealing with multiple different OEM programs. That saves customers time and effort,” added Lynch.

He continued, “By not being affiliated with an OEM, we’re agnostic. If your flight department operates a Challenger 604, Gulfstream 550 and a Falcon 900, we have you covered. We can be your single resource for all those engines and APUs.”

EAP, with a team of nationally renowned engine experts, also maintains a reliable rental engine pool, responsive service and expansive spare parts inventory. By owning the spare parts inventory and rental engines/APUs, EAP can mitigate supply chain issues and provide proactive customer service and dispatch reliability.

EAP specializes in servicing airframes that are underserved in the marketplace, and its customers have a 99.98% dispatch reliability rate.

Interested parties can view the complete list of engines/APUs covered by EAP.