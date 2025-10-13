The Blackhawk Group’s XP66D Engine+ Upgrade On Daher TBM 700 Gets FAA Approval

The Blackhawk Group (TBG) has announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted approval for the company’s XP66D Engine+ Upgrade for the Daher TBM 700 series aircraft.

The certification highlights the expansion of Blackhawk’s portfolio of turboprop performance upgrades.

With the aircraft now flying with new performance enhancements, Blackhawk Group is completing the first XP66D installation at its headquarters in Waco, Texas. A second installation is scheduled as well at TBG’s AVEX Performance Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

The XP66D operates with 850-horsepower PT6A-66D, elevating TBM 700 performance with a 21% increase in shaft horsepower (SHP) from the previous 700-horsepower PT6A-64 engine.

Development and flight testing have produced results like:

Reduced climb to FL310 from 28 minutes to 22 minutes

Increased maximum cruise speed by an average of 25 KTAS, reaching up to 303 KTAS

Reduced operating costs

Heightened safety margins through greater available power to altitude

“The approval and first installation of the XP66D engine upgrade represents a landmark achievement for Blackhawk and for TBM 700 operators worldwide,” said Edwin Black, president of TBG’s Proprietary Upgrades Division.

Black continued, “By combining our proven expertise in STC development with the unmatched TBM knowledge of our AVEX Performance Centers, we’re delivering a truly transformative upgrade that maximizes the capability and value of the TBM 700.”

The certification aircraft—a fully refurbished 2004 TBM 700C2—showcases the upgrade along with a new interior, custom paint and a modernized Garmin avionics suite.

Interested parties can visit The Blackhawk Group this week at NBAA-BACE in booth #2430.