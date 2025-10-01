Honeywell and ITP Aero Open Europe’s First F124 Engine Service Center

Honeywell and ITP Aero have officially opened the first maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) service center in Europe that will focus on Honeywell’s F124-GA-200 engine. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony at ITP Aero’s Ajalvir facility in Madrid to celebrate the occasion.

“The opening of the new MRO service center in Madrid strengthens our commitment to enhancing engine readiness and operational flexibility for our European customers,” said John Head, vice president and general manager, Engines, Honeywell Aerospace Technologies.

Head added, “By localizing MRO capabilities in Europe, we’re significantly improving turnaround times and reducing logistics burdens for our F124 engine operators.”

The center’s launch comes a year after ITP Aero earned the F124 engine license and follows months of collaboration to enhance regional capability and infrastructure. The facility is fully equipped to offer local repair and overhaul services for over 150 F124 engines that currently operate in Europe.

“Becoming the first European authorized service center for F124 engines is a significant achievement for ITP Aero,” said Alan Jones, ITP Aero’s executive vice president of MRO.

Jones continued, “This milestone builds on our long-standing partnership with Honeywell and represents a major step forward in our growth strategy, reinforcing Spain’s role in supporting NATO-aligned defense capabilities.”