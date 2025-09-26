Honeywell Debuts New Aircraft Engine For Uncrewed Military Operations

During the 2025 Air, Space & Cyber Conference organized by the Air & Space Forces Association in Washington, D.C., Honeywell announced a new small-thrust-class engine for the collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) and unmanned aircraft system (UAS) market.

The CCA engine, HON1600, meets key mission-critical performance parameters, including:

Rigorous G-level performance

Ability to reach maneuvering targets

High-altitude capabilities up to 40,000 feet

The CCA program proposed by USAF is a multi-pronged initiative to test, develop and implement new autonomous and manned-unmanned aircraft teaming concepts.

The HON1600 propulsion system is designed to go “from model to metal” quickly. Materials in the engine can be additively manufactured or produced with high-volume manufacturing techniques like metal injection molding, enhancing speed and supply chain resilience.

Dave Marinick, president, Engines and Power Systems, Honeywell Aerospace Technologies said, "We’ve designed this engine to meet the new generation of CCA and UAS platforms that require unprecedented performance to keep pace with mission demands.”

Marinick continued, “Our propulsion system is based on proven and tested technology in use today, plus the latest advancements in digital modeling and manufacturing, to enable a cost-effective and efficient solution for military operators."

The HON1600 engine’s architecture is scalable, flexible and low-cost. It also supports turbojet or turbofan variants from 800-to-1600 pound-force thrust and can be scaled for additional thrust as required. The core engine has been demonstrated at rated thrust.

Honeywell is leveraging a systems engineering approach with digital modeling, which enables benefits like:

Faster design and build

Seamless integration

More accurate evaluation at the air vehicle level to assist in development

This engine family also supports long-term storage prior to use.