NBAA Lauds New Guidance on Aerospace Products Trade Agreement With EU

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is supporting the new guidance on the recent trade agreement between the United States and the European Union (EU). The agreement brings tariffs on aerospace products imported from and exported to the EU back to zero.

Earlier in 2025, the administration levied a 10% tariff on most aircraft and parts imported into the U.S. from the EU. These tariffs no longer apply to aircraft and aircraft parts traded between the U.S. and EU, retroactive to Sept. 1, 2025.

The guidance comes after occurrences such as:

NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen said, “Last year, U.S. civil aviation built a $104 billion trade surplus, leading all other manufacturing trade sectors, and has been an export leader since 1979, when the Agreement on Trade in Civil Aircraft established a zero-tariff level playing field with dozens of other countries.”

“NBAA commends the administration for returning to a reciprocal zero tariff agreement with the EU for aircraft and parts,” Bolen continued.

He added, “This new policy and accompanying guidance will allow for further innovation in the aerospace industry, enable the trade surplus to grow and help the sector continue to make significant contributions to the U.S. economy and job growth.”

NBAA urges the administration to return to a similar zero-for-zero tariff agreement on aircraft and aircraft parts in future bilateral trade deals.