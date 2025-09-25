MTU Aero Engines Delivers 5,000th Low-Pressure Turbine for GTFTM PW1100G-JM

MTU Aero Engines has delivered its 5,000th low-pressure turbine (LPT) module for PW1100G-JM engines from its facility in Tajecina, Poland. The delivery was made to the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Pratt & Whitney.

“This is a significant milestone both in the ramp-up of the GTF engine program as well as for our facility MTU Aero Engines Polska,” states Silke Maurer, chief operating officer, MTU Aero Engines.

Maurer continued, “As the exclusive supplier of the PW1100G-JM LPT worldwide, MTU Aero Engines Polska is instrumental in the reliable and high-quality production of key engine components, enabling us to best support Pratt & Whitney, as well as the in-service fleet as it continues to grow.”

MTU Aero Engines has an 18% stake in the PW1100G-JM engine, part of the Pratt & Whitney GTF engine family. The company is responsible developing and producing various stages of the high-pressure compressor, the high-speed low-pressure turbine and brush seals.

One-third of the PW1100G-JM series engines are assembled at MTU in Munich. The GTF engine family powers over 2,500 aircraft for more than 85 operators worldwide. To date, more than 12,000 orders and commitments have been placed for the GTF engine.

“The production of the 5,000th module at MTU Aero Engines Polska is not only proof of experience and quality but also the result of trust and close cooperation. Since 2015 we have consistently developed our competencies, and today’s success is the achievement of our entire team,” adds Jan Florian, managing director, MTU Aero Engines Polska.

The PW1100G-JM LPT is the component that provides power for the engine’s operation. It plays an important role in the engine’s performance and efficiency.

MTU Aero Engines Polska, located near Rzeszow, Poland, also produces shrouds as well as stator and rotor blades. The company also provides: