SQuAD Forging India Private Limited Produces 25,000th Aircraft Wheel

Aequs’ forging joint venture, SQuAD Forging India Private Limited (“SQuAD”), has recently released the 25,000th aircraft wheel that was manufactured at its plant.

SQuAD produces precision-forged components for the aerospace industry, operating as a global aerospace supply chain player and serving global OEMs with all necessary certifications and capabilities.

Executive Chairman & CEO, Aequs Limited Aravind Melligeri said, “Accomplishing this major milestone in time underscores the customer focus at SQuAD with all projects completed to customer requirements.”

Melligeri continued, “What is more satisfying is that Aequs has been able to leverage the end-to-end at the aerospace cluster to achieve 100% in-country value addition on several products, including the wheels it makes, reflecting the unique value proposition of the Aerospace ecosystem at Belagavi.”

Chief Executive Officer, Aubert & Duval SAS Etienne GALAN said, “By passing the 25,000-wheel milestone, SQuAD has reached an important position that demonstrates Aubert & Duval's unique metallurgical expertise and the relevance of the partnership between A&D and Aequs in serving our customers. This partnership enables Aubert & Duval to continue its development in India, a particularly promising and strategic market for the aerospace industry.”

While the company has been manufacturing aircraft wheels since 2018, SQuAD took five years to produce its first 10,000 wheels in August 2023. The unit has achieved the 25,000th wheel in just two years since then.

SQuAD produces small and medium-sized aero-structural parts for the aerospace industry, such as:

Engines

Wheels

Landing gear

Turbine

Structural parts

Braking systems

Spatial parts

The company’s teams are equipped with separate forging lines of 1,200-ton screw press, a 10,000-ton hydraulic press and other associated lines for heat treatment.

Aequs uses an aerospace manufacturing system that prioritizes sustainability, with no parts moving more than 500 meters during production. This helps to ensure the parts made at the company’s facilities have reduced carbon footprint.

SQuAD’s capabilities range the entire manufacturing value chain, including: